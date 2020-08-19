WEHRUNG - Norman J.
August 15, 2020, beloved husband of Norma V. (nee Stuewe) Wehrung; loving father of Gary (Renee), Mark (Wendy) Wehrung and Jill (Glenn) Penkalski; cherished grandfather of Cory, Vanessa, Morgan, Samantha, Jacob; devoted great-grandfather of five. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, August 20, from 3-5 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Masks are required. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service, Friday morning, August 21, at 11 o'clock, at Skinnerville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Amherst, 14221. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com