1/
Norman J. WEHRUNG
WEHRUNG - Norman J.
August 15, 2020, beloved husband of Norma V. (nee Stuewe) Wehrung; loving father of Gary (Renee), Mark (Wendy) Wehrung and Jill (Glenn) Penkalski; cherished grandfather of Cory, Vanessa, Morgan, Samantha, Jacob; devoted great-grandfather of five. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, August 20, from 3-5 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Masks are required. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service, Friday morning, August 21, at 11 o'clock, at Skinnerville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Amherst, 14221. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-1174
