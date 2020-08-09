1/
Norman SCHRUTT
SCHRUTT - Norman
August 5, 2020. Loving companion of Tamara Fuchs; loving father of Susan (David) Goldberg and Marcy (Alan) Turnbull; brother of the late Phyllis Raskin; devoted grandfather of Joshua Goldberg and Jacob Turnbull. Norm was President of Capital Cities owned radio stations. He was also owner of Schrutt and Katz representing broadcast talent. Norm was a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. A private Funeral is being held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made in Norm's memory to the Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo. Share condolences online at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
