Norman SCHRUTT

SCHRUTT - Norman
August 5, 2020. Loving companion of Tamara Fuchs; loving father of Susan (David) Goldberg and Marcy (Alan) Turnbull; brother of the late Phyllis Raskin; devoted grandfather of Joshua Goldberg and Jacob Turnbull. Norm was President of Capital Cities owned radio stations. He was also owner of Schrutt and Katz representing broadcast talent. Norm was a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. A private Funeral is being held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made in Norm's memory to the Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo. Share condolences online at www.mesnekoff.com
. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.