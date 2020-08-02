BAUER - Oliver E.

Of Depew, July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (nee Stiegler); devoted father of Audrey (Gregory) Turk, James (Denise), Lawrence (Mary Beth), Rose Haensly, Daniel and the late Samuel (Diane); loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Martin (Mary Ann), late Ken, Neal, Merle, Irving and Olive; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble in the funeral home parking lot Tuesday at 10AM for a Funeral Procession to Lancaster Rural Cemetery where a Funeral Service will be held. As per NYS guidelines, face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home during Visitation will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays, thank you for your understanding. Mr. Bauer was a member of the F.O.E. Aerie 2692 and a 40 year member of the Cayuga Hose Co. of the Depew Fire Department. Flowers gratefully declined, those wishing may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







