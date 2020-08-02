1/1
Oliver E. BAUER
BAUER - Oliver E.
Of Depew, July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (nee Stiegler); devoted father of Audrey (Gregory) Turk, James (Denise), Lawrence (Mary Beth), Rose Haensly, Daniel and the late Samuel (Diane); loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Martin (Mary Ann), late Ken, Neal, Merle, Irving and Olive; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble in the funeral home parking lot Tuesday at 10AM for a Funeral Procession to Lancaster Rural Cemetery where a Funeral Service will be held. As per NYS guidelines, face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home during Visitation will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays, thank you for your understanding. Mr. Bauer was a member of the F.O.E. Aerie 2692 and a 40 year member of the Cayuga Hose Co. of the Depew Fire Department. Flowers gratefully declined, those wishing may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
