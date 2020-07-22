1/1
Onyekachi Obodomeziam "Kachi" ASOBIE
ASOBIE - Onyekachi
Obodomeziam "Kachi"
65 of Kenmore, NY, passed away on June 26, 2020 with his ex-wife, Emma by his side. Born August 19, 1955, to the late Matthew O. and Beatrice A. Asobie in Lagos, Nigeria. Kachi came to America in the late 1970's to pursue his college education. He attended Fredonia State and achieved two Bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and Accounting in 1984. He married Emma Williams, March of 1985, and together they made their home in Jamestown, NY. They had lost a son they named Obi in 1986. 1991 they moved to Buffalo, NY. Kachi worked for over 20 years at M&T Bank. Kachi and Emma divorced in 1994, but remained close friends over the years. Kachi loved laughing, cooking, eating his African foods, the Williams/Young family members, traveling, talking politics, dancing, telling jokes, goat meat, fruits, nuts, playing guitar, his daughter Brianna and music. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bennett, ex in-laws. He left behind his ex-wife Emma, his daughter Brianna, four sisters and two brothers, and many in-laws. He will be deeply missed by all.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 22, 2020
his man was a blessing in my life. His spirit was came from God and it has been difficult to carry on since he left this world. Although I know he is good and on a different journey, I miss his physical self. Continue laughing Chief and enjoy eternity. You will forever be in our hearts.
Emma L Asobie
Significant Other
