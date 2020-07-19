LUTHER - Pamela (nee Cherry)

July 16, 2020, of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 63 Years. Beloved wife of Wayne Luther; loving mother of Michael (Angela) Luther; daughter of Joyce (late Robert Wilbur) Cherry; daughter-in-law of Helen (Late John) Luther; sister of Neil (Carol), Jeffrey and Kevin (Lynn) Cherry; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends may call Monday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main Street (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place Tuesday at 11 AM. Pamela was an animal lover who bred and showed champion Pugs and Brussels Griffon.







