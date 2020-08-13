1/1
Pamela M. (Grieco) ALLECA
ALLECA - Pamela M. (nee Grieco)
August 12, 2020, age 71. Beloved wife of John Alleca; devoted mother of John (Lori) and Nicholas (Katie) Alleca; loving grandmother of Josiah, William, Addison, Giavanna and Arabella; also survived by a brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton. All are asked to assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 836-6500
