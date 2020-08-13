ALLECA - Pamela M. (nee Grieco)
August 12, 2020, age 71. Beloved wife of John Alleca; devoted mother of John (Lori) and Nicholas (Katie) Alleca; loving grandmother of Josiah, William, Addison, Giavanna and Arabella; also survived by a brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton. All are asked to assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com