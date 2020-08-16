ECKEL - Pamela M.
(nee Hohensee)
Of Buffalo, NY, August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Keith Eckel; dearest mother of Jody and Robyn Whipple; grandmother of Amanda Whipple (Randy Krupski), Anthony Whipple (Madeline Perez) and Brandon (Samantha) Becker; great-grandmother of Mia and Harper Becker and Vera Krupski; daughter of the late Gordon G. and Patricia E. (Helenbrook) Hohensee; sister of Gordon (Mary) Hohensee, Patricia Ray and the late Dennis (Kathleen) Hohensee and Debbie (Paul) Vincent; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Gathering, Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 12-4 PM at the Cheektowaga Town Park, Shelter #1, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com