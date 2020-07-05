1/1
Pamella Mae (Hagelstein) DAIGLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAIGLER - Pamella Mae
(nee Hagelstein)
July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Clarence Daigler Sr.; loving mother of Clarence "Joe" (Valerie) Daigler Jr., Kimberly (James) Felber and Christopher Daigler; dear grandmother of Kristina and Kaitlyn Felber, Emily and Evan Daigler; sister of Sharon (late Bill) Narburgh, David Hagelstein and late Judi (Bill) Petz. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Tuesday from 4-6 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (1 mile north of Maple Rd.). A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask you for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
7166361111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved