DAIGLER - Pamella Mae
(nee Hagelstein)
July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Clarence Daigler Sr.; loving mother of Clarence "Joe" (Valerie) Daigler Jr., Kimberly (James) Felber and Christopher Daigler; dear grandmother of Kristina and Kaitlyn Felber, Emily and Evan Daigler; sister of Sharon (late Bill) Narburgh, David Hagelstein and late Judi (Bill) Petz. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Tuesday from 4-6 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (1 mile north of Maple Rd.). A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask you for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com