DiBARTOLOMEO - Pasquale P. "Bart"
Of Lancaster, NY, took his last breath with his wife and daughters at his bedside August 12, 2020, at age 77. Beloved husband of Maureen (Morley) DiBartolomeo; devoted father of Paul (Paula) DiBartolomeo, Erika DiBartolomeo (Joseph Stachewicz) and Angel (Karl) Schurkus; cherished Poppy of Jacob, Joseph, Michael, Hannah, Kaleb, Delilah and Karly; son of the late Americo and Rose (Pompeo) Di Bartolomeo; sister of Rosemary (late Ronald) Weihing; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. DiBartolomeo was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com