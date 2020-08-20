MAGGIORE - Major Pat L.
June 25, 1948 - August 19, 2020. Age 72, of Wheatfield. He was the owner of Screamers, The Wood Shed, and Locals. He served in the Marine Corps, and after discharge he worked as a truck driver making deliveries in Niagara Falls. He will be missed by his son Pasquale, step-mother Eva, half-brother Art, and his dog Harley. Family and friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Saturday from 11 AM-1 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. If so desired memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com