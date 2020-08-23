BRAGG - Patricia A. (nee Vogt)
August 14, 2020, beloved wife of the late Samuel Bragg; cherished Companion of James Ackerman of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and the late James Sheridan; dear sister of that late Gail M. (Henry) Ryan; aunt of Kathy (David Lugar) Ryan and Michael J. (Melissa Day) Ryan. Patricia had a love for Elicottville, NY where she enjoyed many years and developed friendships through Holiday Valley. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com