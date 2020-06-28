Patricia A. "Trish" (Lettieri) CAMPOBELLO
CAMPOBELLO - Patricia A. "Trish" (nee Lettieri)
Entered into rest on June 24, 2020. Cherished mother of Anthony Campobello and Stephanie Campobello; beloved wife of Salvatore Campobello; loving daughter of Jean and the late John Lettieri; dear sister of Michelle (Joel) Giambra, Victor (Milissa) Lettieri, Joann Lettieri, Joseph (Ellen) Lettieri and Regina Lettieri; adored aunt of Gabriella (Jon), Nicholas, Jonathan, Dominic, John, Alexandra, Jenna, Angelica, Bernardino, Isabella, Joel, Victoria, Lilyanna and Christian; also survived by cousins and friends. A Memorial Service in Trish's memory will be held at The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

