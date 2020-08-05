1/1
Patricia A. (SAUER) GATES
GATES - Patricia A.
(nee Sauer)
August 3, 2020, age 63. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Gates; dear mother of Andrew (Ivana) Gates; loving grandmother of Luca and Nico; sister of Nancy (David) Mance; aunt of Brenden (Emma) Mance; daughter of the late Robert and Betty (nee Stedman) Sauer. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held Friday morning at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Please visit Patricia's Tribute Page to view her tribute video and share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Amigone Funeral Home
