Patricia A. (Foody) KELLER
KELLER - Patricia A.
(nee Foody)
Of Cheektowaga, formerly of Lancaster, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George H. Keller, Jr.; dearest mother of Gary (Judith), Kim (late Skip Jelowski) (David Juengel) Jelowski, late Greg, late Curtis and the late Randall (Patti) Keller; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 18 great, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edward (late Mary Ellen) Foody; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 668-5666
