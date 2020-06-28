KELLER - Patricia A.
(nee Foody)
Of Cheektowaga, formerly of Lancaster, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George H. Keller, Jr.; dearest mother of Gary (Judith), Kim (late Skip Jelowski) (David Juengel) Jelowski, late Greg, late Curtis and the late Randall (Patti) Keller; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 18 great, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edward (late Mary Ellen) Foody; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.