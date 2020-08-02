LYNCH - Patricia A.
May 22, 2020, after a short illness with COVID-19. Former wife of the late John Panzarella; devoted mother of Anne (Timothy) Binga and John "Jay" Panzarella; loving grandmother of Justine and Marissa Panzarella and Rose Binga; sister of Monica (Nicholas) DiPirro, Michael (Fumsaco) and Hugh (Christine) Lynch; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Friday, August 7th from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, August 8th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Unpasusing guidelines will be followed. We appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed and masks are required. If memorials desired, they may be made in Pat's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY or Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com