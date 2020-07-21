1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" MIRABELLI
Mirabelli - Patricia A. "Pat"
July 19, 2020. Former wife of Franklin Mirabelli; beloved mother of Virginia (James) Buziak; cherished grandmother of Aaron and Jordyn Buziak; also survived by extended family and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., (Corner of Camp Rd. and Route 5) Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs. Please assemble at church. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, please wear appropriate facial coverings and practice social distancing both at the funeral home and at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
