TRINDER - Patricia A.
"Patty" (nee Piskor)
August 16, 2020, age 61. Beloved wife of Douglas W. Trinder; caring sister of Barbara A. (Paul) Slusarski, Michael R. Piskor, Gregory D. (Deborah) Piskor, Garrett K. (Christiane) Piskor, Eileen M. (Ralph, MD) Doerr; caring sister-in-law of James D. (Patricia) Trinder; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. If you are unable to attend the Mass, you may view via live streaming video on the internet at www.stgregs.org
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Friends invited. Patty was employed at DeGraff Hospital and as a Pre-K Teacher at St. Joseph RC Church in North Tonawanda. She enjoyed her position with customer service at Wegman's and as "The Mayor" of Elderwood at Wheatfield Nursing Home. She was often seen walking daily as her favorite exercise. The family is forever grateful to the staff of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Elderwood at Wheatfield Nursing Home and DaVita Dialysis Center. If desired, memorials may be made in Patty's name to ICU Unit at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital or Elderwood at Wheatfield Nursing Home. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
