WILKE - Patricia A. (nee Oliveri)
July 25, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Wilke; dearest mother of Gerald M. Wilke Jr., (Carol) Mary Louise Wilke, and Martin A. Wilke; loving grandmother of Gerald III (Courtney), Martin Jr. (Maria), Christian, Alexander, and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Walter, Caden, and Penelope; sister of Louis (Anne), Richard (Paula), and the late Martin Oliveri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 29th, from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com