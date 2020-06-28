McCANN - Patricia Ann
"Trish" (nee Malone)
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest after a prolonged illness June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron McCann; mother of Christian Thomas McCann, Courtney Malone McCann, and Chelsea Grace McCann. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited service will be held at The Well, 995 Dodge Road, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6 PM and streamed live online at "thewellbuffalo.com". In lieu of flowers, donations may be gratefully made to Hospice Buffalo in Trish's memory. You may leave condolences at www.KevinMMasonFuneralHome.com
"Trish" (nee Malone)
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest after a prolonged illness June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron McCann; mother of Christian Thomas McCann, Courtney Malone McCann, and Chelsea Grace McCann. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited service will be held at The Well, 995 Dodge Road, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6 PM and streamed live online at "thewellbuffalo.com". In lieu of flowers, donations may be gratefully made to Hospice Buffalo in Trish's memory. You may leave condolences at www.KevinMMasonFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.