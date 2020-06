McCANN - Patricia Ann"Trish" (nee Malone)Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest after a prolonged illness June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron McCann; mother of Christian Thomas McCann, Courtney Malone McCann, and Chelsea Grace McCann. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited service will be held at The Well, 995 Dodge Road, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6 PM and streamed live online at " thewellbuffalo.com ". In lieu of flowers, donations may be gratefully made to Hospice Buffalo in Trish's memory. You may leave condolences at www.KevinMMasonFuneralHome.com