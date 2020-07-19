Wood - Patricia C. (nee Kling)
Age 83, of Double Oak, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 24, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of twenty-three years, Dr. William D. Wood, of Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center. Patricia is also survived by daughters, Deirdre Dunn, Dana Fox, (husband) Douglas, and (grandson) Logan. Patricia was proceeded in passing by Donald and Marjorie Kling; brothers, David and James Kling. Patricia was born March 11, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, where she attended the University of Buffalo. She was a devoted volunteer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and was always generous to those in need. Patricia had many passions. An accomplished equestrian, she had a great love of horses, adored the glamour of ice skating, and had a need for speed watching NASCAR. Patricia's favorite time of year was Thanksgiving, when, along with her husband and daughters, she would spend time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. Patricia's greatest passion was caring for animals, great and small, especially her five adoring cats. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Patricia are invited to a visitation at the 'FLOWER MOUND FAMILY FUNERAL HOME', Thursday, June 25th, from 7 to 9 PM, 3550 Firewheel Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 26, at 11 AM, at Shiloh Cemetery, 6500 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Patricia's name to Scott-Ritchey Foundation in the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. This Foundation is exclusively dedicated to finding cures and treatments for companion animal diseases. Go to Scott-Richey Research Center at vetmed.auburn.edu
.