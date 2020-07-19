IRLBACHER - Patricia D. "Pat" (nee Rich)

Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest on June 9, 2020 at the age of 67, in her home in Rockledge, Florida. Pat was preceded by her loving parents, Franklin G. and Judith A. Rich Sr.; her brother, Frederick W. Rich; her daughter, Patti Lynn; and her uncle, Charles A. Hoehn Sr. She is survived by her children, Michael (Jenelle) Irlbacher, Keri I. (Shannon) Webb, Tracy L. (Steve) Rice, Laurie I. (Andrew) Corneles; grandchildren, Julie, Allison, Emily, Megan, Kaitlyn, Ava, Mallory, and Jaxson; siblings, Catherine L. (Frank Sr.) Miskey, Franklin G. (Nancy) Rich Jr., David A. (Cynthia) Rich Sr., Elaine M. Rich (Catherwood), Kenneth J. (Nancy) Rich Sr., Robert C. (Judith) Rich, Joann E. Sees (John Maddigan III), and William E. Sees Sr.; adored aunt Iris Hoehn; and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat enjoyed working with people and numbers. As a tax preparer and bookkeeper, she found a thrill in helping people save money. In life, she firmly believed that you don't kick a man when he is down, always rooting for the underdog. She made friends everywhere she went. Her playful charm and boisterous laugh will live forever in our hearts. At a date yet to be determined, she will be interred at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna resting eternally beside her daughter, grandmother and great-grandparents. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the American Red Cross or Veterans outreach program of your choosing. Thank you.







