1/1
Patricia D. "Pat" (Rich) IRLBACHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRLBACHER - Patricia D. "Pat" (nee Rich)
Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest on June 9, 2020 at the age of 67, in her home in Rockledge, Florida. Pat was preceded by her loving parents, Franklin G. and Judith A. Rich Sr.; her brother, Frederick W. Rich; her daughter, Patti Lynn; and her uncle, Charles A. Hoehn Sr. She is survived by her children, Michael (Jenelle) Irlbacher, Keri I. (Shannon) Webb, Tracy L. (Steve) Rice, Laurie I. (Andrew) Corneles; grandchildren, Julie, Allison, Emily, Megan, Kaitlyn, Ava, Mallory, and Jaxson; siblings, Catherine L. (Frank Sr.) Miskey, Franklin G. (Nancy) Rich Jr., David A. (Cynthia) Rich Sr., Elaine M. Rich (Catherwood), Kenneth J. (Nancy) Rich Sr., Robert C. (Judith) Rich, Joann E. Sees (John Maddigan III), and William E. Sees Sr.; adored aunt Iris Hoehn; and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat enjoyed working with people and numbers. As a tax preparer and bookkeeper, she found a thrill in helping people save money. In life, she firmly believed that you don't kick a man when he is down, always rooting for the underdog. She made friends everywhere she went. Her playful charm and boisterous laugh will live forever in our hearts. At a date yet to be determined, she will be interred at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna resting eternally beside her daughter, grandmother and great-grandparents. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the American Red Cross or Veterans outreach program of your choosing. Thank you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved