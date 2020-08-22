URBAN - Patricia D.
(nee Szuflewski)
August 20, 2020, age 85. Wife of the late Raymond Urban; sister of the late Bernice (Roger Sr.) Hoeltke; dear aunt of David (Cathy), Roger Jr. (Donna), Larry (Michele) and Kevin (Sherrie) Hoeltke; also survived by great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation, Monday, 3-6 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Union Rd., at Genesee St., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com