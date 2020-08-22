1/1
Patricia D. (Szuflewski) URBAN
URBAN - Patricia D.
(nee Szuflewski)
August 20, 2020, age 85. Wife of the late Raymond Urban; sister of the late Bernice (Roger Sr.) Hoeltke; dear aunt of David (Cathy), Roger Jr. (Donna), Larry (Michele) and Kevin (Sherrie) Hoeltke; also survived by great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation, Monday, 3-6 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Union Rd., at Genesee St., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
