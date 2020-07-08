1/
Patricia E. (Kaczmarski) DARLING
DARLING - Patricia E.
(nee Kaczmarski)
Age 72, of West Valley, NY, died July 3, 2020. Wife of the late Edward J. Darling, Sr.; mother of George and Walter Stromayer; step-mother of Edward (Rita) Darling Jr., Elizabeth Palsi, James (Lorrie) Darling and the late Daniel and Joseph Darling; sister of Joan (late Gene) Schrubb, Marge (Joe) Terrizzi, Paul (late Debbie) Kaczmarski, David (Debbie) Kaczmarski and the late Joe and Wally Kaczmarski; also survived by her sister-in-law Kathy Kaczmarski, 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, July 10, 2020, from 1-2 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM. Interment to be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Valley. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
