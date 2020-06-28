Patricia (Leight) FOLCK
FOLCK - Patricia (nee Leight)
Born Septembr 14, 1946, in Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, in Sarasota, FL, hospice center of natural causes. Beloved wife of 51+ years to Thomas D. Folck; dear mother of Michele Stresing (Lionel), Jason A. (Kellie) and Aaron D. (Jamie). Also survived by grandchildren Aidan and Colin and sister Shirley (Jerome) Klein along with numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia was cremated in Bradenton, FL, with remains brought back for final resting place in Clarence Centre cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
