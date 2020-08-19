Hoffman - Patricia N.

(nee Erker)

78, of Clearwater, FL, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born August 26, 1941 in Buffalo, NY and came to Clearwater 40 years ago. She was a beloved counselor at St. Andrews Country Day School in Buffalo, Tarpon Fundamental, North Ward Elementary, South Ward Elementary and other schools in Clearwater. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel, made her own dresses, went to school to cut men's hair which she practiced for many years, and was a wonderful baker who baked bread for the Tonawanda Market in NY. Above all she loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John F. Hoffman; sons, John C. Hoffman (Jennifer), Vincent C. Hoffman, and Timothy P. Hoffman (Amy); and grandchildren, Colton, Sophia, Morgan, Colette, and Emily. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30-10:30AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where Funeral Services begin at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a charitable donation to Mount St. Mary Academy, 3756 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14217.







