DAN - Patricia R.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen P. Dan; devoted mother of Stephen (Dawn) Dan and Kathy Wadsworth; cherished grandmother of Hal (Patricia), Virginia (Ryan), Alisha (Justin), Stephen, Christy (Lucas), Carrie (Dan) Clifford (Averie) and 12 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lorraine and Frances and sister-in-law of Winnie. Also survived by loving friends. Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com