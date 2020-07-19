1/1
Patricia R. DAN
DAN - Patricia R.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen P. Dan; devoted mother of Stephen (Dawn) Dan and Kathy Wadsworth; cherished grandmother of Hal (Patricia), Virginia (Ryan), Alisha (Justin), Stephen, Christy (Lucas), Carrie (Dan) Clifford (Averie) and 12 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lorraine and Frances and sister-in-law of Winnie. Also survived by loving friends. Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
