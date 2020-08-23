REGESTER - Patricia
(nee Sherman)
Age 89, August 1, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Regester; devoted mother of Lisa (James) Galvin, Edward LeFevre, Mary (John) Maedl, and the late Amanda Coleman; dear mother-in-law of Ronald J. Lester, Jr.; loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of five. Patricia spent most of her career helping those struggling with mental illness. Private services were held by the family.