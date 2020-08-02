VAN DYKE - Patricia
(nee Lyons)
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late James R. Van Dyke; loving mother of Peter A., Marjorie H. (Joseph Haske), Elizabeth M., James R. S.J., Gretchen J., Katrina M. (Nicholas) Dzierzanowski, Patricia L. (Ted Illston), Mary Sarah (Bruce) Konopka and Anthony J. (Elizabeth Wood) Van Dyke; proud grandmother of Peter and Niko Van Dyke, James, Ellen Patricia, Josephine, Mary Grace, and Bruce William Konopka, John and Robert Dzierzanowski and Harold and Oliver Van Dyke; sister of G. Roger (Geraldine) and Paul J. (Jo Ann) and the late John H. Lyons; cherished daughter of the late Anthony J. and Margaret H. Lyons. Wake and Mass of Christian Burial be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the James R. Van Dyke 44' Endowed Scholarship at Canisius High School. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com