Patricia VAN (Lyons) DYKE
VAN DYKE - Patricia
(nee Lyons)
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late James R. Van Dyke; loving mother of Peter A., Marjorie H. (Joseph Haske), Elizabeth M., James R. S.J., Gretchen J., Katrina M. (Nicholas) Dzierzanowski, Patricia L. (Ted Illston), Mary Sarah (Bruce) Konopka and Anthony J. (Elizabeth Wood) Van Dyke; proud grandmother of Peter and Niko Van Dyke, James, Ellen Patricia, Josephine, Mary Grace, and Bruce William Konopka, John and Robert Dzierzanowski and Harold and Oliver Van Dyke; proud sister of G. Roger (Geraldine) and Paul J. (Jo Ann) and the late John H. Lyons; cherished daughter of the late Anthony J. and Margaret H. Lyons. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 2:30 PM and will be livestreamed on Facebook Live.You do not need a Facebook account to access the livestream. It will be available through this link: https://www.facebook.com/georgetownprep/live/ Memorials may be made to the James R. Van Dyke 44' Endowed Scholarship at Canisius High School. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
