Patrick J. HAYHURST
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYHURST - Patrick J.
of East Aurora, June 28, 2020. Loving brother of John F. (late Mary Jane), Arlene, Mary K. (Glen) Diemer and Joyce (Michael) Kalinowski; brother-in-law of Nancy and Bridgette Hayhurst; also survived by nieces and nephews. Patrick is predeceased by parents George and Helen, and siblings Richard, Michael, David, and Anne. Visitation, Wednesday, July 1, 1-5pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Burial, Thursday, July 2, 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery Annex, Ridge Rd. entrance, Lackawanna. Patrick was a past president of the Aktion Club of East Aurora and a longtime volunteer for the East Aurora School District. Pat leaves behind a loving and supporting family. The family encourages memorials be made to Aktion Club of East Aurora, In Care of Kiwanis Club, PO Box 712, East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY 14139
(716) 652-8716
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved