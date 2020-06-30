HAYHURST - Patrick J.
of East Aurora, June 28, 2020. Loving brother of John F. (late Mary Jane), Arlene, Mary K. (Glen) Diemer and Joyce (Michael) Kalinowski; brother-in-law of Nancy and Bridgette Hayhurst; also survived by nieces and nephews. Patrick is predeceased by parents George and Helen, and siblings Richard, Michael, David, and Anne. Visitation, Wednesday, July 1, 1-5pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Burial, Thursday, July 2, 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery Annex, Ridge Rd. entrance, Lackawanna. Patrick was a past president of the Aktion Club of East Aurora and a longtime volunteer for the East Aurora School District. Pat leaves behind a loving and supporting family. The family encourages memorials be made to Aktion Club of East Aurora, In Care of Kiwanis Club, PO Box 712, East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
of East Aurora, June 28, 2020. Loving brother of John F. (late Mary Jane), Arlene, Mary K. (Glen) Diemer and Joyce (Michael) Kalinowski; brother-in-law of Nancy and Bridgette Hayhurst; also survived by nieces and nephews. Patrick is predeceased by parents George and Helen, and siblings Richard, Michael, David, and Anne. Visitation, Wednesday, July 1, 1-5pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Burial, Thursday, July 2, 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery Annex, Ridge Rd. entrance, Lackawanna. Patrick was a past president of the Aktion Club of East Aurora and a longtime volunteer for the East Aurora School District. Pat leaves behind a loving and supporting family. The family encourages memorials be made to Aktion Club of East Aurora, In Care of Kiwanis Club, PO Box 712, East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.