Patrick STITT
Stitt - Patrick
June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Duffy) Stitt; devoted father of Douglas (Shannon) Stitt, William (Amanda) Franz, Jessica (Gianmarco) Gunia, Maureen "Moe" Stitt, and late John Stitt; loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Linda Harvey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Wednesday, July 22nd, from 6-8 PM, at which a service will be held. Per NYS guidelines, facial coverings are required and social distancing is in effect. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
July 19, 2020
Pat was and in my heart still is my friend. I miss so much the togetherness that Pat, Mom, Mike and Moe shared with me. My deepest condolences to his family and friends
Ronald Fino
Friend
