Patrick STITT

Stitt - Patrick
June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Duffy) Stitt; devoted father of Douglas (Shannon) Stitt, William (Amanda) Franz, Jessica (Gianmarco) Gunia, Maureen "Moe" Stitt, and late John Stitt; loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Linda Harvey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Wednesday, July 22nd, from 6-8 PM, at which a service will be held. Per NYS guidelines, facial coverings are required and social distancing is in effect. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com