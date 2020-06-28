Paul A. BIERNACIK
Biernacik - Paul A.
Of Hamburg, NY June 25, 2020, at the age of 66, beloved son of the late Stanley and late Sheila (nee Rudden) Biernacik; dear brother of Margaret (late Joseph) Jemiolo, Mark (Mara Fitter) Biernacik and the late Anna (Leon) Wilkinson; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
