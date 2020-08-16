NUNN - Paul C.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 7, 2020. Loving son of the late Clyde and Florence Nunn; dear brother of Carol (late Tom) Kapodistria and Shirley (Mike) Cichon; cherished uncle of Sheryle (Jeff), Greg (Lisa) and Rick (Michelle); also survived by loving great-nieces and nephews. Private service. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.