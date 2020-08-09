1/1
Paul D. MOLINE
MOLINE - Paul D.
August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Katheleen Moline; loving father of Jennifer (Ryan) McCleary and Jamie (Demetrius) Cook and the late Paul M. Moline; dear grandfather of Alexis, Matthew, Austin, Pierce, Layla, Nadia and Ella Jane, Demetrius Jr.; dearest son of James and the late Helen Telesco; dear brother of Judy (Richard) Schaus, Patricia Moline and James A. Telesco III; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, 9:30 AM, at St. Andrew's RC Church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
