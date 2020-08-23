1/
Paul E. SWITALSKI
1948 - 2020
SWITALSKI - Paul E.
Of Lancaster, NY, August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne (Francoforte); loving father of Michael P. (Kelly) Switalski; dearest Papi to Ashley and James; brother of the late James; brother-in-law of Tina (Carmen) Martorana, Nick (Patricia) Francoforte, Antoinette (late Paul) Broughman, Annmarie (Joe) Mecca; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Friday morning, August 28, 9 AM. No prior visitation. Donations may be made in Paul's name to the Hospice Foundation.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
