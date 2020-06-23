VOGEL - Paul E., Jr. June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Borchlewicz) Vogel; dear father of Mary C. (Marshall) Rhinehart, Paul G. (Gail) Vogel and Jean M. Shirley; cherished grandfather of Sara J. (Eric) Warnes, Megan A. Vogel, Jacob W. Rhinehart, Conlan J. Shirley and the late Paul B. Vogel; great-grandfather of Landon R. Warnes and Hannah M. Warnes; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Wednesday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Father Baker Manor, especially Linda and Mary Jane. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Father Baker Manor or St. Phillip the Apostle Church. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.





