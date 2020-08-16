CHARVAT - Paul F.

August 12, 2020 age 67 of Cheektowaga, NY. Husband of Kathy J. (nee Burke) Charvat; dearest father of Kelly Charvat and John (Lenore) Czapla; dear grandfather of Allison, Christina and Nicholas Czapla; son of the late Dolores M. (nee Bealer) and Frank J. Charvat; brother of John (Lisa) Charvat; uncle of Amanda, Andrew and Zachary. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, August 18th, 4-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mr. Charvat was a proud member of Pine Hill Hose Co. #5 where he served as fire chief and commissioner and a retiree of Moog. Flowers gratefully declined.







