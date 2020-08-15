KUBIAK - Paul F.
August 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Marcia A. (nee Hennegan) Kubiak; devoted father of Kari (Scott) Roy, Paul T. (Erin) Kubiak, Sarah (Gregory) Chapman and Kate (Mark) Vastola and Margaret (Joel) Kovach; loving grandfather of Michelle, Caroline, Max, Nolan, Benny, Wesley and Sloan; dear brother of Thomas (Leslie) Kubiak and the late John, Leonard (Leonia), Michael and Barbara Kubiak; brother-in -law of Carol and Barbara Kubiak; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. Monday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) Tuesday, at 9:30 AM. Burial will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery. Paul proudly served in the US Army for 29 years achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. New York State Unpausing guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required and we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory to Parkinson's Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.