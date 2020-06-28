Paul G. HARTMAN
HARTMAN - Paul G.
Of Niagara Falls, died peacefully on June 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by family and under the care of Niagara Hospice. He was 86. Paul was born and raised in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls. He was a graduate of the former LaSalle Jr./Sr. High School, Class of 1952. He served our country with great pride in the US Navy and Naval Reserves. Paul was employed for 41 years as a mechanic and garage foreman for Niagara Mohawk. He will be remembered as a hardworking, devoted and loving husband and father. He remained active with his many interests, hunting, fishing, woodworking and hockey which he played well into his forty's. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn (Peters) Hartman; a daughter, Catherine and a brother, Leroy Hartman. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Lou Jones; Fred and Jack Hartman and Lorraine Lipp. Private services will be held for the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
8622 Buffalo Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY 14304
(716) 283-9660
