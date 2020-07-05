RIBBECK - Paul Howard
Age 72, of Statesville, NC, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born April 12, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Howard Ribbeck and Marian Koch Ribbeck. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Karl Ribbeck. Paul was a teacher in New York at Franklin Middle School, where he taught German. He coached hockey and loved sports, some of his favorite teams were the Buffalo Sabres hockey team, Buffalo Bills football team and the Davidson College basketball team. Most of all he loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be missed by all. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 44 years, Elizabeth Gillen Ribbeck; son, Jonathan Ribbeck and wife Jennifer of Statesville, NC; daughter, Michele Montanino and husband Luke of Lancaster, NY; grandchildren, Tyler and Susan Ribbeck; and numerous other loving family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com