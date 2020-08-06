1/1
Paul J. FINIKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINIKI - Paul J.
Age 73, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at home surrounded by family. Mr. Finiki was born in North Tonawanda on January 9, 1947, to Julius and Monica (Urbaniak) Finiki. Paul was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, he retired from the North Tonawanda DPW after over 30 years of service. Paul was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard Finiki. Paul is survived by his brothers and sisters Mary (William) Fike, James (Luanne), Michael (Linda), John, Kathleen, Robert (Shirley) Finiki, Susan Wolf (Nick), and Cynthia Krause (Gene); beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; also surviving are many cousins and friends. Friends may call Saturday from 3-6 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niagara County SPCA in Paul's memory. www.Wattengel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wattengel Funeral Home
533 Meadow Dr
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 693-0440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wattengel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved