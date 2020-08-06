FINIKI - Paul J.
Age 73, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at home surrounded by family. Mr. Finiki was born in North Tonawanda on January 9, 1947, to Julius and Monica (Urbaniak) Finiki. Paul was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, he retired from the North Tonawanda DPW after over 30 years of service. Paul was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard Finiki. Paul is survived by his brothers and sisters Mary (William) Fike, James (Luanne), Michael (Linda), John, Kathleen, Robert (Shirley) Finiki, Susan Wolf (Nick), and Cynthia Krause (Gene); beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; also surviving are many cousins and friends. Friends may call Saturday from 3-6 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niagara County SPCA in Paul's memory. www.Wattengel.com