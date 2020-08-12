EVANS - Paul W.
Of Depew, NY, August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Biggee); loving father of Peggy (late Mark) Tate, Cindy (Brian) Snider and Paul (Holly) Evans; dearest grandfather of Sean Tate, Matt Tate, Kelly (late Steven) Muskopf and Ryan (Elizabeth) Evans; great-grandfather of Ethan, Benjamin and Remi Muskopf, Bradley and Alana Adam and Nolan and Lincoln Evans; brother of Tom (late Gale) Evans; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com