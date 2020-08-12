1/1
Paul W. EVANS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVANS - Paul W.
Of Depew, NY, August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Biggee); loving father of Peggy (late Mark) Tate, Cindy (Brian) Snider and Paul (Holly) Evans; dearest grandfather of Sean Tate, Matt Tate, Kelly (late Steven) Muskopf and Ryan (Elizabeth) Evans; great-grandfather of Ethan, Benjamin and Remi Muskopf, Bradley and Alana Adam and Nolan and Lincoln Evans; brother of Tom (late Gale) Evans; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved