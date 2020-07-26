HARRINGTON - Pauline C.
(nee Territo)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Harrington, Sr.; devoted mother of Edmund (Della) Harrington Jr., Kelly (James) Rummings and Michael (Pamela) Harrington; cherished grandmother of Edmund (Lindsey) Harrington III, Christopher (Emilie) Harrington, Meagan Rummings, Robert Rummings, Sydney Harrington, and Lily Harrington; adored great-grandmother of Ezra Harrington; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Carrie Territo; dear sister of Josephine Longo and Maria Blake and predeceased by three siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com