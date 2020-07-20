1/1
Pauline E. DEMPSEY
DEMPSEY - Pauline E.
Age 84, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on June 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Edoardo and Annunziata (Costa) Carlino. Before she began her career as a teacher's aide for the Niagara Falls Board of Education, Pauline worked for Bell Phone Company. She was honored to be crowned "May parade Queen." Her creativity was revealed through the company she owned and operated, which made favors for showers and weddings. Pauline was devoted to her church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in all the church activities she could. Pauline was a woman who was true to her heritage and an avid cook. She proved this when creating her authentic Italian dishes and family recipes for loved ones. Loving wife of 53 years, to the late Gerald P. "Jerry" Dempsey; loving mother of Mark (Cindy) Dempsey and Lynn (Chuck) Blanchard; granddaughters, Karly and Lauren Dempsey; brother, Charlie (late Bernice) Carlino; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Samuel (Elpidia) Carlino and sister, Susie (Ted) Promowicz. Friends may call Tuesday, July 21st from 5-8 PM at ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME INC., 319 24th Street, cor. of Welch Ave., Niagara Falls, NY, where prayers will begin at 9:30 AM on Wednesday July 22nd. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM at Divine Mercy Parish, 2437 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY with Rev. Jacek Mazur officiating. Burial following in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. For online condolences, please visit www.zajacfuneralhomeinc.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
