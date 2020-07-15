Malczewski - Pauline M.
(nee Garus)
July 11, 2020. Loving companion of Frank Wiertel; devoted mother of Thomas (Jacquelyn), Gordon (Michael D'Angelo), and William (Mary Ann) Malczewski; dear grandmother of five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials in Pauline's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
