POLICHETTE - Pauline
(nee Lepre)
Age 88, of North Tonawanda, NY and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, while under the care of Hospice; beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Polichette; mother of Paulette (John P.) Nuchereno, Anthony J. (Laura) Polichette, and Renee C. (Thomas) Duerr; grandmother of Michael (Courtney), Nicole (Christopher), Ashley (Michael), Abbey Jo, Sarah (Eric), and Eric (Hailey); great-grandmother of Olivia; daughter of the late Louis and Celeste Lepre, and sister of the late Mary Mercuri and Sue Anibaldi. There will be no prior visitation. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Entombment will be in St. Francis Chapel Columbarium. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
(nee Lepre)
Age 88, of North Tonawanda, NY and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, while under the care of Hospice; beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Polichette; mother of Paulette (John P.) Nuchereno, Anthony J. (Laura) Polichette, and Renee C. (Thomas) Duerr; grandmother of Michael (Courtney), Nicole (Christopher), Ashley (Michael), Abbey Jo, Sarah (Eric), and Eric (Hailey); great-grandmother of Olivia; daughter of the late Louis and Celeste Lepre, and sister of the late Mary Mercuri and Sue Anibaldi. There will be no prior visitation. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Entombment will be in St. Francis Chapel Columbarium. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.