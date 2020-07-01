Pauline (Lepre) POLICHETTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POLICHETTE - Pauline
(nee Lepre)
Age 88, of North Tonawanda, NY and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, while under the care of Hospice; beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Polichette; mother of Paulette (John P.) Nuchereno, Anthony J. (Laura) Polichette, and Renee C. (Thomas) Duerr; grandmother of Michael (Courtney), Nicole (Christopher), Ashley (Michael), Abbey Jo, Sarah (Eric), and Eric (Hailey); great-grandmother of Olivia; daughter of the late Louis and Celeste Lepre, and sister of the late Mary Mercuri and Sue Anibaldi. There will be no prior visitation. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Entombment will be in St. Francis Chapel Columbarium. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved