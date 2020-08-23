1/1
Pauline T. (Topinko) HAWVER
HAWVER - Pauline T.
(nee Topinko)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest peacefully August 14, 2020. She was 91. Pauline was the beloved wife of the late Jack Hawver, devoted mother of the late Michael (Nicky) Hawver, cherished grandmother of Benjamin and Johnathan Hawver. She is survived by her loving sister Marion (Henry) Wujek and many caring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Edwina (Burphy) Ryder, Maggie (Howard) Baker, Ann (Al) Rappl and brothers Joseph (Mildred), Walter (Virginia) and Adam (Audrey) Topinko. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 29th at 11:00AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 662-9321
