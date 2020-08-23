HAWVER - Pauline T.
(nee Topinko)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest peacefully August 14, 2020. She was 91. Pauline was the beloved wife of the late Jack Hawver, devoted mother of the late Michael (Nicky) Hawver, cherished grandmother of Benjamin and Johnathan Hawver. She is survived by her loving sister Marion (Henry) Wujek and many caring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Edwina (Burphy) Ryder, Maggie (Howard) Baker, Ann (Al) Rappl and brothers Joseph (Mildred), Walter (Virginia) and Adam (Audrey) Topinko. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 29th at 11:00AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com