MARSHALL - Pauline W.
(nee Watts)
passed away early morning on July 4, 2020 at the age of 88, after a brief period of illness. She was born Feb. 27, 1932, as Francis Pauline Watts in Cuba, New York, but was always known as "Pauline". Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She was the oldest of 4 children, survived by her brothers: David, Doug, and Don Watts; three children: Timothy Marshall, Kevin (Brandy) Marshall and Tamara (Michael) Gaffney; four grandchildren: Michael, Darah and Mikayla Gaffney, and Ariana Marshall; and her beloved cat, Ginger. Pauline grew up a fiercely strong and independent woman overcoming many struggles and hardships along the way. Her family moved between inner city Buffalo, NY and the homestead in Cuba, NY as needed for her father's employment. She used to tell stories of picking milk weed pods during the war for which she was compensated a nickel per bag. The cotton was used to make soldiers uniforms. She graduated from Riverside High in 1950 and worked fulltime while completing undergraduate work at SUNY Buffalo. There she attained her degree in psychology. While fully funding her own education, she pursued on to become a Registered Nurse and worked the night shift at Deaconess Hospital until she chose to stay at home and raise her three children. As the kids got older, she took a position at Starpoint High school as a nurse and retired in 2013. She always had a passion for music, playing the glockenspiel in high school band, later learning the organ and teaching lessons as an adult, then finally playing the bells with a group at her local church. She loved doing crafts, ceramics, making chocolates, and had a strong passion for the Buffalo Bills. In her retirement she loved keeping up with her gardening, landscaping, and doing puzzles in between exploring destinations with her children such Florida, Caribbean cruises, and the Rocky Mountains of Colorado; she even rode on the back of her son-in-law's motorcycle in her 80s! Friends are invited to share their memories of Pauline with her family during visitation at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY 14108 on Thursday, July 9, from 2-4 and 7-9pm. The funeral service will also be held there Friday, July 10 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars in Pauline's name online at www.heroes.vfw.org
