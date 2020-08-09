1/1
Mother Pauline YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG - Mother Pauline
Entered into peaceful rest August 3, 2020. Beloved wife of His Grace Bishop Glenwood H. Young, New York western 2nd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction; devoted mother of Deacon Glenwood H. (Shavette) Young; grandmother of two; great-grandmother of one; sister of Hattie (Leo) Session, Cleaven Johnson; sister-in-law of five; also survived by a host of nephews, nieces and other family and friends. Public walk through Monday, 9 AM to 11 AM. In pursuant to NYS regulation, all are asked to wear masks. Celebration of Life following at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 N. Forest Rd., Amherst, NY. Entombment, Serenity Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
716-834-0324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved