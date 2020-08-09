YOUNG - Mother Pauline

Entered into peaceful rest August 3, 2020. Beloved wife of His Grace Bishop Glenwood H. Young, New York western 2nd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction; devoted mother of Deacon Glenwood H. (Shavette) Young; grandmother of two; great-grandmother of one; sister of Hattie (Leo) Session, Cleaven Johnson; sister-in-law of five; also survived by a host of nephews, nieces and other family and friends. Public walk through Monday, 9 AM to 11 AM. In pursuant to NYS regulation, all are asked to wear masks. Celebration of Life following at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 N. Forest Rd., Amherst, NY. Entombment, Serenity Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue.







